I won’t accept to be Kofi Koranteng’s running mate – Marricke Gane

Independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane

Independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane has said he will not accept a running mate offer from the leader of the Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants (CIPA), Kofi Koranteng should the team consider it despite his exit.

According to him, the reason for his departure in the Coalition was due to the lack of transparency and credibility exhibited at the just ended presidential debate organised by policy think-tank, IMANI Africa.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on whether he would accept to be his contender’s running mate in the upcoming December polls, he stated categorically that “No, we will not accept and go back because there’s no transparency. We don’t think the values that we and Ghanaians expect are being upheld so far and that’s why we mainly walked out. There’s no going back. Nothing has really changed.”.



“If we were going to accept in the first place, we wouldn’t have walked out anyway so we don’t think they are being honest with everybody,” Mr Gane continued.

Marricke Kofi Gane on Monday, August 17, 2020, officially broke away from CIPA.



His breakaway, he stated, was due to the flawed process which was used to select the leader of the coalition, Kofi Koranteng.



Though he was in a comfortable lead per the polls displayed at the debate, his other contender – Kofi Koranteng was elected as the leader of the independent candidates.

