I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: svtvafrica.com

Netherlands-based Ghanaian, Afia Agyeiwaa, has indicated that she will only allow her daughter to marry a non-resident if he pays for it besides her bride price.

Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami, Madam Agyeiwaa indicated that it cost her a lot of money to fly her children from Ghana to live with her. As a result, any man who approaches any child of hers for marriage must pay to have their residence permit processed.

“I won’t allow my daughter to marry a man without documents because he may divorce her later. I have three daughters, and their documents are my investments.

"It doesn’t matter how many kids they have later. He has to pay me first. I have warned my daughters not to marry a man without documents," she said.

According to Afia, she will not accept a Ghanaian living in Ghana to use her daughter as a channel to gain a permit in the Netherlands. She added that a prospective in-law with documents would not pay.

“I have two boys and a girl. None of them will marry an undocumented immigrant. If they fall for Ghanian citizens, they must be people who are well to do and would not use them as a medium to travel abroad. It was not easy for me to bring them here. So why should it come to you easily,” she quizzed.

