‘I won’t allow you to kill me like you killed TB Joshua’ – Badu Kobi replies critics

General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Chapel International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has warned that he won’t let people frustrate him to the point of death as they did to the late Prophet TB Joshua.



In a bid to hit back at critics, Prophet Badu Kobi said the Synagogue Church of Nations’ Founder was killed for speaking the truth but he (Badu Kobi) won’t allow such a thing to happen to him.



The man of God has been under attack on social media for his failed prophecies in recent times.

He was labelled a ‘fake prophet’ after his prophecy about England winning the ‘Euro 2020’ failed to happen. Also, his predictions that Brazil would win the ‘Copa America’ trophy failed to materialize as they lost to Argentina.



But reacting to the several backlashes from the general public, Prophet Badu Kobi said he has developed a thick skin against them.



During his sermon on Sunday, July 18, 2021, he established that:



“It is next week I’ll answer talkers. Today I won’t bother about anybody. They killed TB Joshua, they think I will allow them to kill me? Badu Kobi has gone through Tribal persecution, yet it did not affect him. I have faced political persecution yet I survived. People watch me on TV and speak against me. Badu Kobi this, Badu Kobi that and yet it couldn’t bring me down. So when it comes to societal persecution, I don’t even remember. I slept very well, I ate very well. You are wasting your time. I know what I’m doing. If people can do better than me, they won’t talk about me.”



In a similar light, it can be recalled that sometime in 2020, Badu Kobi was subjected to immense backlash after his predictions that Donald Trump and John Mahama would be re-elected as presidents failed to happen.





