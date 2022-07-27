I won’t be surprised if some people end up in jail - Isaac Adongo on budget spending

Ranking Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo

Ranking Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo has cautioned the finance minister against spending monies beyond the budget appropriation as they won’t be spared should the NDC come into power.

He advised Ken Ofori-Atta to limit the expenditure that has been appropriated to them by parliament as any money spent beyond that will be scrutinized by the NDC leading to a jail sentence.



Speaking on the floor of parliament during the 2022 mid-year budget debate, Isaac Adongo said “…if you are not asking for money, the 22 billion Ghana cedis that you took from the Bank of Ghana what did you use for? It wasn’t in your budget and yet you are here saying you didn’t come for money, where did you learn that kind of mathematics. Mr Speaker, this is a very serious matter.



“The truth of the matter is that, these monies expose the minister for finance badly. If he has any other intention other than to stay back and hold himself within the appropriation, the better because any expenditure beyond the appropriation will be seriously scrutinized by the next government and I won’t be surprised if some people end up in jail,” he said.



Isaac Adongo also accused the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of conjuring figures on the economy.

He said that Ofori-Atta is cooking up figures to make Ghana’s economy look better than it is. He described this as totally unprofessional, adding that no person with good moral judgement will engage in such an act.



“When I tell you that man is a danger to us, you think that it is personal. No serious ethical person will do what he came to do. That you are cooking your numbers, you are adding to the expenditure, your revenues are not performing; your expenditures are going up because your interest payment is more.



"You are paying more COLA. As a matter of fact, your economy is not performing because your GDP is struggling but artificially you are able to get a high GDP to suppress the deficit,” he added.