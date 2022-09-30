I won’t boo Mahama if he becomes president again – KT Hammond ‘schools’ youth on courtesy

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has reiterated his discontentment with the booing of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the recently held Global Citizen Festival.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, the MP indicated that the youth must at all times demonstrate respect towards people in authority no matter the circumstances.



Citing himself as an example, he maintained that he has never uttered foul language at the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, who has been president before and who is seen as a political opponent.



He insisted that it was wrong to insult leaders in that regard.



“It doesn’t matter if it was Akufo-Addo president or John Mahama president. John Mahama president, I have never in my life said anything insulting about John Mahama. I don’t do that.



“I am a different person. I don’t believe it is proper. I can take on the NDC I can take on…how much criticism haven’t you heard me make of the NDC administration and all of that? But I don’t insult personalities.

“I don’t believe that is the way politics should run . NDC administration is a bogus administration and this and that…it is unthinkable that I will at any point in time say it is appropriate to hoot at a president. He is the figure head,” KT Hammond opined.



He added that: "I don’t think I will ever boo at John Mahama when he becomes president again. When he was, I never insulted him.



“As I speak right now, John is my good friend. I have many friends in the NDC. It doesn’t cost much to respect”.



The booing of President Akufo-Addo at the global concert has been topical throughout this week with members of the New Patriotic Party expressing varying opinions on the matter.



While some insist the crowd rather cheered, others claim it was the opposition National Democratic Congress that planted rogues to cause the embarrassment to the president.

The NDC has however rejected the accusation, maintaining that the incident was a reflection of the frustration of the youth in the country.







