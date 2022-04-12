I won't bring him to the US if I get married again, we will stay in Ghana instead - US-based Ghanaian lady

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Comfort Twumasi

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Comfort Twumasi has disclosed that if she ever gets married to another man living in Ghana, she will join him in Ghana rather than move him abroad.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Comfort shared her heartbreaking experience with DJ Nyaami.



According to her, marrying someone in Ghana has only a 50 percent chance of survival.



Moreover, they must know them entirely before moving abroad. Otherwise, deception may be the order of the day.



“We didn’t date for long, but I knew him before I traveled. That was my mistake. I thought he was the same guy I knew back then. But it had been years, and he’s not the same again. I came to Ghana for a two-month holiday, and I got pregnant for him,” she revealed.

According to her, some Ghanaian men only take advantage of ladies abroad for the opportunity to travel outside Ghana.



"He may even introduce his girlfriend to you as his sister, and after he gets what he wants, he moves on with her. If I get married to a Ghanaian again, I will move to Ghana instead. I won’t let him come here,” she added.



The mother of two advised others to be fully aware of their partners if they plan on moving them abroad. She added that she would never advise anybody to do it.



“You need to get to the person well. Moving them to America or abroad is a lottery; you can win or lose. The best you can do is let them stay in Ghana for a while before they come,” she advised.