I won't defend any corrupt NDC appointee – John Mahama warns party

Former President John D. Mahama

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr John Mahama, has warned his fellow party members that should they be caught in the web of corruption, he would not jump to their defence but allow the anti-corruption agencies to deal with them just as he has pledged to deal with corrupt officials of the Akufo-Addo government should he win the 2024 general elections.

During his tour of the Volta Region, whixh started on Thursday, 11 January 2024, from Tegbi, the former President accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of lacking interest in combating corruption, attributing it to the alleged involvement of party members in corrupt practices.



"If they [NPP] can’t deal with it, when we come, we will deal with it for them. When NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable," stated Mr. Mahama.

Mr Mahama then warned his own party members: "But I must also caution our people that those of us who go into positions of authority, if you also abuse your trust, I’m not going to come and defend you. The anti-corruption institutions will deal with you as we are going to deal with members of this [NPP] government."



The tour serves as a platform for Mahama to engage with Ghanaians, including supporters and sympathisers of the NDC, across various towns and villages to understand their concerns and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.