I won’t glorify Yendi MP’s comment on Alan, he’s a novice – Richard Nyamah

NPP flagbearer-hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

A member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign communication team, Richard Nyamah says delegates should disregard comments by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama since he is a novice in politics.

The Member of Parliament for Yendi has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the upcoming Presidential Primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to the son of the late Vice President Aliu Mahama, the support Dr. Bawumia is getting from the MPs is not a fluke since they control the majority of delegates in their constituencies.



Speaking to Starr News, Farouk Aliu Mahama argued that one of the leading contenders for the flagbearership slot, Alan Kyerematen, is a fine brain and will be needed as a minister under a future Bawumia administration.

However, speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the campaign spokesperson indicated that the lawmaker does not deserve a response.



“Farouk Aliu Mahama is my junior brother, he is new to politics, he does understand what he is doing and saying so I’m not going to glorify what he said. His father was a politician, he just got into Parliament.



“He doesn’t have the experience and gravitas to say some of the things he is saying. He is just saying them because he needs to be heard. It is his opinion, I won’t glorify him with a response.”