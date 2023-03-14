4
I won’t leave NPP to form a political party – Kennedy Agyapong

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong says he will never leave the New Patriotic Party even if he is not given the opportunity to lead the political party to the 2024 elections.

He has complained about unfairness in the process leading up to the election but is sure he will not leave the political party he has helped build with his sweat.

“I am not ready to do that. I will make them know that I am a man. I will be in NPP and if we are fair, I will continue to serve the NPP. My anger stems from the fact that people who came to me in time past to beg me to buy pickups for the party and turn around today that they will collapse my businesses.

I don’t talk anyhow. I was called and told that they will destroy my business but that cannot happen. I’ve hustled and they cannot destroy my sweat. I am not afraid of anyone. A man who has sold on the streets in Ghana, Germany you cannot destroy me,” he angrily said.

Kennedy Agyapong says he will want to lead the NPP going into 2024 elections.

