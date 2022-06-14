2
I won’t let anyone harm you – Dampare assures Islamic SHS students

Screen Shot 2022 06 13 At 6.41.14 PM E1655146491436 1024x540.png Dr. George Akuffo Dampare interacting with the students

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi that his outfit will do all it can to protect them.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare upon hearing the protest by students of Islamic Senior High School which reportedly resulted in the hospitalisation of some 20 students moved to the scene with a team of officers from Accra.

The students who had blocked the road in protest of a bad road in front of their school were allegedly teargassed by Police who had been called in by concerned residents and motorists.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Ambulance Service, Sommit Duut, has disclosed that police officers who responded to the protest of the students did not use live bullets in their attempt to disperse the crowd.

He noted the students rather suffered respiratory distress.

According to him, the response to the police was informed by the conduct of the protesters.

However, addressing the students on their campus after a visit to those at the hospital, the Inspector General of Police, disclosed that their classmates are doing well adding that he cherishes them as his own sons and daughters.

“Each and every one of you has been brought to this world to achieve a particular purpose for which no other person can accomplish it. Therefore we have a responsibility to ensure that all of you are safe and live to your full potential so as for you to be able to distinguish yourself and your God given destiny for this generation and general unborn.

“Therefore, anything that will take you out of this world before the accomplishment of your destiny is something that is ungodly and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that it doesn’t happen,” Dr. Dampare assured the students.

He continued: “That is why as a parent who considers all of you as either a son or a daughter as soon as the issue happens we have to stop everything we are doing in Accra and come and make sure that you are okay. Because we have sons like you, we have daughters like you.”

He, however, advised the student body not to take the law into their hands when they feel something is going wrong.

“Therefore with what we have seen we can go back to Accra with the spirit and mind and you are safe. With this incident that happened as soon as I touched base and we went around and saw the dangers that you are exposed to. I made a couple of calls and the Urban Roads and its leadership assured me to quickly come around and ensure that the right is done,” he reiterated.

