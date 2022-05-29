3
Menu
News

I won't pay $84,000 school fees and allow my daughter marry UPS delivery guy - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong With Three Daughters Kennedy Agyapong and family

Sun, 29 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has said that he will not allow his daughter marry a delivery guy who works at United Parcels Service (UPS).

He says that he will not pay school fees of $84,000 only for her daughter to end up with a UPS guy.

The maverick politician recounted how a nice gentleman who is the son of a friend attended a thanksgiving party he threw for one of his daughters.

He said a nice gentleman came to the party and immediately caught his daughters' attention. According to him, they asked who the guy was and what he does and they were told he works at UPS a delivery company. He continued that all of a sudden, the faces of his daughters changed.

The firebrand politician backed his daughters saying that he won't pay school fees of $84,000 for her daughter only for her to end up with a UPS delivery guy.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Greater Accra Regional election turns chaotic
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats
The NPP regional chairman who lost after polling 78 votes
Most Free SHS graduates performing badly in university - Lecturer
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video
Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?
Bagbin takes on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah