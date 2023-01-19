2
I won’t put a specific date on when the Tema Motorway will be reconstructed – Road minister

Kwasi Amoako Atta Roads Minister121 Minister for Road and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Road and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta has said that despite the fact the Tema-Motorway, has gone beyond its designed life, the government cannot put a specific date to when work will begin.

According to him, progress has been made with procedures leading to the start of work and that work will soon commence.

The Minister for Roads and Transport made this known when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee to consider the 2020 Auditor General report and was questioned on when the Tema Motorway will be reconstructed.

“…the Tema Motorway has gone beyond its designed life, you know that the motorway was constructed in the mid-60s and it was supposed to have a design life of 50 years, so they are planning to reconstruct the motorway.

“…As much as the government plans to reconstruct that road, there are a few challenges and I believe very soon we shall go over those challenges and start work. But I wouldn’t put any specific date on it but we’ve gone very far and it may not be long at all from now, work on the motorway will start and comes under the project name of the reconstruction of Motorway,” Kwasi Amoako Atta said.

The finance minister in November revealed government is seeking to secure funds from Ghana Infrastructure Investment (GIIF) for a 27.7 km of the Accra-Tema Motorway and extension project.

According to him, the project, when approved, will provide the Tema-Motorway with five lanes on each side of the stretch.

Speaking in parliament, he indicated that aside the Tema-Motorway lanes, the government will remodel the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange and there will be a reconstruction of the Apenkwa interchange and a new interchange at the Fiesta Royale crossroads and Neoplan area.

NYA/WA

