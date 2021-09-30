I won’t rely on ‘Police’ for my forensics – Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has said he will ensure the establishment of an efficient forensic lab at the Office of the Special Prosecutor to facilitate his work.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, Kissi Agyebeng insisted that his decision is however not premised on mistrust but rather a priority to build an ideal institution.



“I want an efficiently run place, so I don’t want to rely on…I mean I have timelines, I have work to do. I don’t want to rely on any institution, because I can’t control what they’re doing there. I have to go through layers of forces, and that okay where is the report? where is this? I don’t want that…” he told host Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



Also, he disclosed his office will have a “holding cell” as part of moves to retool the OSP for it to become a critical anti-corruption institution.



The Special Prosecutor said he’s fixated on bringing life and brisk business to the office of the Special Prosecutor(OSP) which has remained a ‘ghost office’ when he took over in August.

“There is only one person on the payroll, I won’t disclose who. So you have Chief Accountant who is on secondment, and one investigator who is on secondment from the Police. You have a lawyer who’s on secondment from the Attorney General’s office and that’s that. The rest then will be gatemen, cleaners, stewards, an office secretary, a special assistant to the office. In all, I counted 10 first day. Second day, one resigned because I asked him some questions he couldn’t provide answers to it…So within 24hrs nine, but nine it’s only one on payroll. What are you gonna do?” Kissi Agyebeng questioned on Starr Chat.



Meanwhile, he said he’s waiting for the Board to be sworn in for him to properly set up the OSP, build structures, and establish more divisions within the Special Prosecutor’s office.



“We’re going to do a massive recruitment drive within that period. We are in the process of doing all of that but because I don’t have a Board I can’t roll it out like that… because I will be acting illegally,” he stated.