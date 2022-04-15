I won't stay in USA forever - Adwoa Safo hints of return to Parliament

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya

The embattled member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has hinted at a return to Parliament to discharge her duties.



In a post on social media, Adwoa Safo intimated that she has a ‘social contract’ with her constituents and will come to Ghana at the right time to advance their interest in Parliament.



Adwoa Safo said she is not unaware of the promises she made to her constituents and the country will always fight for their interest.

"I won’t stay in the USA forever. I have a social contract with the good people of Dome-Kwabenya which I consider sacrosanct. In good time, I will be back to continue the good work we have done in the constituency and ably represent their interest and aspiration in the august House of Parliament”, she shared.



Adwoa Safo was responding to an activist of the New Patriotic Party who had opined that Adwoa Safo was holding the party to ransom.



Adwoa Safo explained to the user with the name Domprehba Kwame that she is not unaware of her position in the party and will not assume that she is ‘bigger than the party’.



She also commended the user for promoting the works of the party on social media.



“I truly admire your zeal for our dear party. Been following your exploits on Facebook. Keep up the good work."

“Indeed the NPP is bigger than any individual but again, it is these individuals who make up the party. Let us learn to know before we pass judgement," she posted.



Adwoa Safo and two other MPs on the majority side have been referred to the Privileges Committee for not missing fifteen sitting days of Parliament.



On April 5, 2022, Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, ordered the aforementioned committee to probe the alleged absenteeism of Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong of Assin Central, and Henry Quartey of Ayawaso Central.



The Speaker's direction has however been challenged by the Muntaka Mubarak who is the Chief Whip of the Minority caucus.