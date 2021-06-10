I won’t step aside – SC Justice to Opuni

Justice Clemence Honyenuga

Justice Clemence Honyenuga has told former COCOBOD CEO Dr Stephen Opuni that he will not recuse himself from the case in which Dr Opuni is standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

Dr Opuni in an application by his lawyers asked him to recuse himself from the trial because he is in a hurry to give his verdict.



Portions of Dr. Opuni’s application read “That I state that the learned judge, having stated in open court that he was in a hurry to hear the case, such that he refused to give me an additional four days to enable me adequately prepare for the case, it has become clear to me that I would not be given adequate time and facilities to prepare my defence as stipulated by Article 19(2) (e) and (g) of the 1992 constitution.”



But Justice Honyenuga dismissed the application on Wednesday, June 9 saying “It is my candid opinion that the application was brought in bad faith. Accordingly, the motion is hereby dismissed”.

Dr Opuni was sued together with one Seidu Agongo, and Agricult Ghana Limited, beneficiaries of a supposed fraudulent contract from COCOBOB worth Forty-Three Million One Hundred and Twenty Thousand (GH¢43, 120,000).



They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and are each on a GH¢300,000 self-recognizance bail.