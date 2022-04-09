I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere

Former Minister of Tourism, Zita Benson

A former Minister of Tourism, Zita Benson, has hit back at the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, following the latter’s attack on her.



In what has become a social media banter, Zita Benson noted that Adom-Otchere has, in her view, perfected the art of using extreme language on people instead of attacking issues.



She noted that Adom-Otchere’s supposed penchant for abusive language knows no boundaries as he has been doing it on TV.

Zita Benson urged Adom-Otchere to be wary of his posture on issues as it could come back to haunt him someday.



She questioned why an appointee of government will resort to foul means to address an issue raised by a Ghanaian.



“As chairman of the Ghana Airport, you think the best way to correct any information is through insults. No wonder Ghana Airport can’t pay their electricity bills. I won’t stoop to your level and insult you.



“But remember, the people you meet going up are the same people you meet going down. We are used to your insults by now, even on live TV you insult so what’s new? Enjoy your stay in your London hotel and have a safe flight back when they open the airspace,” she posted on social media.



Her comments follow an attack on her by Paul Adom-Otchere, slamming her for some allegations she made over the inability of a Ghana-bound British Airways aircraft to land.

“Total foolishness and irresponsible politics. Madam lawyer get your information right ok. Stop fooling,” he posted.



Meanwhile, British Airways has disclosed the main reason for incident.



In a communique to the passengers, British Airways ascribed ‘airspace restrictions en-route to Accra’ as basis for the failure of the plane to land.



It also announced new travel plans for the passengers and apologized for the development which it ‘tried to mitigate’.



“We are sorry that your flight to Accra today has had to be delayed overnight. As we are sure you were informed, due to airspace restrictions en-route to Accra, despite our best efforts to mitigate against any impact to your flight, we had to make a difficult decision to return to Heathrow and delay your flight overnight.

“We had to make a stop in Malaga so that we were able to fuel the aircraft before departing again for Heathrow. Any delay can be frustrating and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused,” parts of the statement read.



“Your new departure and check-in information will be communicated to you via SMS as soon as this has been arranged. Please ensure your contact details are up to date on BA.com/manage my booking.”



