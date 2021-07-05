I won’t take my responsibility towards my Ejisu people lightly – John Kumah

John Kumah, MP, Ejisu

Member of Parliament for Ejisu John Kumah has insisted that his work as Deputy Finance Minister will not affect his Member of Parliament.

According to him, he intends to marry both jobs so well to ensure that he delivers on his mandate to his people who put him in that position.



John Kumah made this known to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM when he spoke in an interview.



“I acknowledge that the work is a tedious one but there is the need for me to deliver on my mandate to my people. I thank the President for giving me a second opportunity because in his first term I was a CEO and in the second term I’ve been made Deputy Minister.

I won’t use my appointment as a Deputy Minister as an excuse to shirk my responsibility in my constituency. Anytime there is the need for me to visit the constituency, I will do just that to ensure that I serve my people very well.



Citing some of the things he intends to do, John Kumah indicated that this year, the people of Ejisu will celebrate Yaa Asantewaa’s 100 years after her death and plans are in the pipeline to refurbish the museum at Ejusa in her memory.