I won’t take salaries as president – Kennedy Agyapong makes first promise as president

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has made his first promise as he strives to convince Ghanaians of his competence as president of the country.

Kennedy Agyapong said when given the nod as president of the country, he will forfeit his salaries and other financial benefits associated with the office of president.



Kennedy Agyapong in an interview with The Announcer newspaper said that he will convert his salaries into an education support fund for less-privileged people in the country.



On how he will survive, Kennedy Agyapong stated that he will fall on his companies to feed him and his family during the period.



“When I come, I won’t take salaries or any pegs. I will convert my benefits into scholarships for poor people to go to the university. I’ve a lot of jobs so I won’t rely on public funds. My companies will take care of me. I won’t rely on public funds.



“I will establish presidential scholarship to make sure poor but brilliant people get access to schools. My net salary will be used to sponsor children.

Kennedy Agyapong holds that the biggest challenge to his presidential dreams is the competition within the New Patriotic Party.



He is confident that John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress will be no match for him if he is given the approval by his party.



“No turning back. We are contesting. I’m contesting and won’t turn back. If you bring Mahama, I will beat him hands down,” he said.



He boasted in the same interview that he presents the NPP’s best choice of breaking the two-term phenomenon.



"Yes, it is true. I have decided that when the NPP opens nominations, I will pick a form and file my nomination to contest the party primaries as the flagbearer…I will stand on the ticket of the NPP and nothing will change," Kennedy Agyapong said in a Facebook live interview with The Announcer Newspaper, Wednesday, May 26.

"When you look at Ghana at the moment, the only person to continue President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s legacy is me, Kennedy Agyapong and that is the confidence I have.



"If we make a mistake and select any other person apart from me, the NDC will win the elections and will not continue the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. If you look at the mistake, we did in 2008 by fighting ourselves and allowing the NDC to win the 2008 elections, President John Agyekum Kufuor’s uncompleted works were halted, but this time, I am appealing to the members of the NPP not to do such a mistake again," he explained.



Agyapong added, "We should make sure that we break the eight and I am the only person who can break the eight for the NPP…if they need a new face as the new brand for the NPP, then it is Kennedy Agyapong’s ticket...If members of the NPP will vote for me as the flagbearer, I will beat Mahama hands down. I have what it takes to beat Mahama [in any election]."