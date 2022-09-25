I wonder why everybody wants to be president; every day is an emergency - Ambassador D. K. Osei

Ambassador D.K Osei

Ambassador D.K Osei, Former Secretary to President John Agyekum Kufour has wondered how anybody would dream to become a president.

According to him, being a president is an impossible job that requires to be abreast with every information as every day as an emergency.



In an interview with GTV, he said being a president is one difficult job as nobody seems to be satisfied with anything , including the appointees.



“I wonder why everybody wants to be president. It is an impossible job; every day is an emergency and every hour there is an emergency. And if you make one mistake, the country could lose twenty million dollars just because you haven’t thought through the problem or some people might die because you have not got a proper briefing, its an impossible job and no one seems to be satisfied.” He said

NYA/KPE