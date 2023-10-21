I wonder why men of God allowed Akufo-Addo to deceive them – Divine Nkrumah

President Akufo-Addo

Divine Nkrumah, the Director of Operations for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has questioned whether Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Willians and Rev. Eastwood Anaba consulted with God before accepting to join the Board of Trustees, the body overseeing the construction of the national cathedral.

He said it was unfortunate that these two men of God and the others who had resigned from the board allowed a lair like President Akufo-Addo to take them for granted and use them for his selfish interests.



He contended that, as revered men of God, they should have resigned long ago, given the project’s lack of accountability, transparency, and truth.



He claimed that the president had not been forthcoming about the project and that when he told Ghanaians that the state would not use state resources for the project, he did the exact opposite.



Commenting on the resignation of the two respected men of God, he quizzed, ”Did these men of God, Archbishop Duncan Willians, Pastor Dag Heward-Mills, and Pastor Mensa Otabil, consult with the Lord before joining the National Cathedral Board? It seems they made a grave mistake by allowing themselves to be used by Nana Addo’s administration to further an insidious plan to build a cathedral?”



”These are respected men of God, and I have not reached their age, so you must be measured when speaking about them,” Divine Nkrumah said. However, we’re talking about politics here, and they’ve gotten involved. When embarking on a journey, both as a man of God and as ordinary people, we seek God’s approval. I beg to ask again: Did these men of God seek his approval? Because, from an ordinary man’s perspective, when I examine what is going on, I would not have joined the board of trustees because the cathedral’s construction is unrelated to the Bible and there is nothing spiritual about serving on the cathedral board.”

The young politician linked his argument to Proverbs 16:12–13, which describes constant liars and evil-doers.



The president falls into the category of a constant liar, and the men of God should not have allowed themselves to be used by him for his political agenda, he added.



”How do worthless and wicked people look like? That is what the Bible is asking. I am not the one asking these questions. It goes on to say that they are constant liars. So, as men of God and Bible believers, you couldn’t see that Nana Addo is a serial liar? He kept lying about the national cathedral, and our men of God couldn’t read between the lines.



Nana Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians on September 12, 2022, that his government will not use taxpayer money for the national cathedral, so as an Osofo, if the president said this and then it emerges through the auditor general’s report that they are using taxpayer money, not being accountable, and even being profligate about it, then their resignation is too late and should have been long ago.”