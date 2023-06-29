I would be dedicated, devoted and serve you – Gyakye Quayson declares

Gyakye Quayson, MP-elect for Assin North

The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has expressed gratitude to constituents for voting for him in the by-election on June 27, 2023.

Quayson has also pledged to devote himself to his work as an elected member of Parliament.



He made the comments after being declared the official winner of the by-election.



“I am deeply humbled by the confidence the people have expressed in what I stand for and what I have done. I am also fully aware of the reciprocal responsibilities that this massive show of confidence imposes on me. My solemn pledge is to work as hard as I can for the people who have made tonight possible,” he stated.

“The people of Assin North have spoken. They have said without equivocation that they want me to represent them in the 8th Parliament. They have told us to stop the politics and focus on solving their problems. This is a victory, not just for me and the NDC but also for justice,” he added.



He also expressed gratitude to his family and the flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, for their encouragement and unwavering support.



“I thank my NDC family, the national executive, the council of elders, the parliamentary caucus, our central regional executives and Assin North constituency executives, branch executives, polling agents and all other members and officers of the party who have stood with me through thick and thin,” he added.