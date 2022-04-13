I would be proud to say I’m a Dondologist wherever I stand – UG Alumna

File Photo: A group of people drumming and dancing

An alumna of the University of Ghana School of Performing arts, Dr. Rashida Rosario expressed her pride in being a student of Dondology during her days at the university.

During a Launch of a fundraiser campaign in support of the refurbishment of facilities at the School of Performing Arts, Dr. Rosario said she will always be proud of her heritage of being a theatre arts student.



“I am very proud to have been a theatre arts student, and I am always proud of this heritage. Wherever I stand I would be proud to say I am a dondologist,” she said.



Dr. Rosario further commended the leadership of the School for equipping students with the right amount of knowledge they need to prosper in the theatre arts industry.

“Test me anywhere and see if I am wanton because I received a total education and that is what we want to give to all our students. And so I’m very happy and proud of the leadership for making this come to pass,” she added.



In her speech at the event, she reiterated her commitment to ensuring the absolute refurbishment of the School of Performing Arts and urged other alumni of the school to rally behind the course.



“I am so happy to support this course because it is a worthy course. It’s been long overdue as creatives. We can make anything happen if we want to. So let’s rally behind it and make it happen for School of Performing arts.”