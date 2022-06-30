I would have been jobless if I stayed in Ghana - American who schooled in Ghana

Michelle Elizabeth Okyere and host of the programme

Source: SVTV Africa

American-born Ghanaian Michelle Elizabeth Okyere has stated that she would be jobless if she stayed in Ghana after completing her social work studies at the University of Ghana, hence her decision to leave the country.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami, Elizabeth indicated that the only reason she schooled in Ghana was that her father persuaded her. However, Elizabeth mentioned that she left after graduating from the University of Ghana, but her certificate was rendered useless.



“I feel like they don’t respect certificates from Africa, especially. So I had to write exams again, but I didn’t want to go through that stress and got a job instead. Eventually, I studied nursing, but I’m currently into logistics.



Comparing life in the US to Ghana, Elizabeth stated that “living here is better because I wouldn’t have a job if I stayed in Ghana.”

According to Elizabeth, her time in Ghana brought her closer to spirituality. Moreover, she sharpened her cooking and cleaning skills.



“(Coming to Ghana) was not by choice. It is by force, so I did not have a say in coming, but I had a say in leaving because I was an adult then. Staying in Ghana helped me, especially the spirituality of things because they don’t teach us that here,” the Ohio-based Ghanaian added.



Elizabeth is an Afrobeats artist professionally known as Elizha. She graduated from the Yaa Asantewaa Girls High School in 2014 and proceeded to the University of Ghana, where she studied Music, Social Work and Sociology. However, she majored in Social Work in her final year.