I would have declared Addison mentally unstable if I weren’t a communicator for NDC - Ako Gunn

Dr Ernest Addition, Governor Bank of Ghana

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy National Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn, has taken the governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, to the cleaners, describing him as an arrogant and disrespectful public officer.

He [Ako Gunn] claims that if he didn’t represent the NDC, he would have described Addison as mentally unstable.



“It is unfortunate that the governor has chosen to disrespect Ghanaians.” He opened his mouth and made reckless and irresponsible remarks about people whose taxes paid him. Hooligans are lawless people, and describing taxpayers who pay his monthly salary demonstrates how disrespectful he is.



The only thing to say here is that he lacks self-respect, and so he lacks respect for Ghanaians. His comments were disgusting. He is working in an institution where theft, corruption, and mismanagement are thriving. If that were not the case, he would not have used GH¢135 million to repair cars."



The governor of the Bank of Ghana has told Central Banking that he rejects the country’s main opposition party’s call for him to resign.

On October 3, the Minority marched to the central bank’s headquarters, demanding the resignation of Dr. Addison and his deputies above the bank’s record of GH¢60 billion for the 2022 financial year.



Ernest Addison, on the other hand, claims that “the demonstration was completely unnecessary” and that neither he nor his deputies intend to resign.



Reacting to the comments, Ako Gun said, ”I would have declared him mentally unstable if I weren’t a communicator for the NDC. Listen to what I’m saying; I didn’t insult him. I only stated that I would have, I did not describe him as such.



He made the remarks during an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.