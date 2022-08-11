I would have resigned if I were finance minister - Kwadwo Mpiani

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (left)

Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff under the John Agyekum Kufuor-led government, has said he is surprised that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has yet to conduct a major reshuffle, six years into office.

He said, while he will rather advise the president privately on which appointees he believed should be reshuffled or sent packing, the need for a particular minister to quit or be sacked was glaring.



Mpiani said on Joy News, August 10, that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, needed to resign even before the President decides to fire him.



He cited Ofori-Atta's 'no - no' stance on the government seeking help from the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and a general economic decline, as his reasons.



"I believe sincerely that some of the Ministers must go. If I were the Finance Minister, I would have resigned before the President sacks me due to his stance on the IMF.



"It is surprising that the President hasn't done any reshuffle up until this point. He may not know all the Ministers because some were recommended to him



"As a member of the NPP, I won't come on TV and say which Minister should go or stay. I will advise the President privately and provide reasons," he said.

Responding to increasing calls for a reshuffle, Akufo-Addo said in an August 8 interview on North Star Radio: “The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”



He defended the job his ministers have put in so far, stating: “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.



“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.



