0
Menu
News

I would've preferred that the Ghana Card will not be used for the 2024 but 2028 polls - Jantuah

Ghana Card 631x424 1 File photo of a Ghana Card sample

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has said the Electoral Commission should consider using the Ghana Card for voters registration in 2028 rather than in the 2024 elections.

According to him, this will give them enough time for everyone to register and acquire their Ghana Cards.

“I would have preferred that the Ghana Card will not be used for the 2024 election but rather in 2028 because by then, everyone would’ve been registered, Asaase.com quoted Kwame Jantuah as having said.

Kwame Jantuah also said that it is necessary for both political parties and the EC to come together to strategise on how effectively implement this, while he urged the EC to ensure Ghanaians are well educated on the introduction of the Ghana Card as the eligible document for Voters Identification card.

“I don’t understand what the hoo-hah is about. For me, the most important thing is for the EC and political parties to work in sync. This argy-bargy doesn’t help,” he told host Kwaku Agyeman Budu.

“The EC should have a strategic partnership with the people of Ghana. Strategic in the sense that, they have to educate us, listen to the debates from people and not wait on political parties,” he added.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification