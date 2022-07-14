I would’ve resigned if I was Ken Ofori-Atta – Kufuor’s Chief of staff

Former Chief of Staff under the administration of President Kufuor, Kwadwo Mpiani

Finance Minister rules out going to IMF

Government makes U-turn, goes to IMF



Calls for Ofori-Atta’s sacking intensifies



A former Chief of Staff under the administration of President Kufuor, Kwadwo Mpiani, has stated that he would have tendered in his resignation if he was in the position of current Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to the former chief of staff, such a decision would have been made on a matter of principle, following the decision by the government to seek economic support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The former chief of staff cited some utterances made by the finance minister, prior to the decision to approach the IMF to back his position.

"Honestly, If I were the Finance Minister (Ken Ofori-Atta), this is not a question of the President dropping me, from my utterances and then what is happening, I would just say Mrz. President, thank you so much, I think it's time for me to sit back for another person to take over," Mpiani according to a graphic.com.gh report told Joynews.



Mr. Ofori-Atta, in February this year, was emphatic during a media interaction stating that, the government had no intention to go to the IMF for a bailout but will resort to homegrown policies to generate revenue.



The turnaround by the government to commence engagements with the IMF for economic support has had the government being heavily criticised.



This has led to several calls for the head of the minister for finance while others have made calls for the president to reshuffle his appointees.



According to Kwadwo Mpiani, he is concerned about the performance of some of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees but maintained that a decision to reshuffle ministers remains a sole prerogative of the president.

He however pointed that, he would urge President Akufo-Addo to sack ministers who are not delivering if he was offered the opportunity to advise him.



"It's the prerogative of the President, if he believes that all these people are working well, fine. But a listening President will try and find out what the people think...," he said.



"I would advise him to drop some of the Ministers and bring in some [new ones]" he added.



