I would've sacked Bawumia and Alan by now - NPP Communicator on supporters clash at funeral

A Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) says he would have 'sacked' Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, Trade and Industry Minister from the party following a clash between their supporters at the funeral of the late father of Gabby Otchere-Darko in Koforidua.

Over one hundred fans wearing the same branded T-shirts and holding huge banners cheered Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and at the same time mocked his potential opponent in the upcoming NPP Presidential race, Alan Kyerematen.



Reacting to this on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Nana K expressed his disappointment about the incident especially as the New Patriotic Party has cautioned against such acts.

"I would have sacked Bawumia and Alan by now . . . Ghanaians have given us a four-year mandate and instead of concentrating on that, you're rather focusing on election 2024 when the party has even spoken against that . . . If I were Akufo-Addo I would have fired them to serve as a deterrent," he said.



