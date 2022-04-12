0
I would win seat 100 times if I choose to contest - Mohammad Habibu Tijani

Tue, 12 Apr 2022

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Mohammad Habibu Tijani has rubbished claims suggesting the fear of losing his seat informed his decision not to contest the 2020 polls.

He indicates that his decision not to contest was to make some sacrifices as a leader in the interest of the party; adding that if he contested 100 times, he will win taking his experience and vast knowledge of the constituency.

“Those who were contesting started as early as March 2017 because they were privy to the information that I am not going to contest in the next election because I made my intention very clear to my executives and those who were very close to me that I was not going to contest. I said this in 2015. Now, somebody says I did not want to contest because I thought I was not going to win, I tell you that if I contest Yendi seat 100 times I am going to win it. I know Yendi more than all these new people and I know how to win the election”, he revealed on Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

The former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, however, encouraged leaders to make sacrifices in the interest of the masses citing former Interior Minister, Alhaji Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu as a good example after he resign to pave way for thorough investigations into the incidents of March 27, 2002.

The former Municipal Chief Executive entered parliament on 7 January 2013 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He was re-elected in the 2016 Ghanaian general election to represent the Yendi Constituency for a second parliamentary term.

