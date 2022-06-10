I wouldn't have ordered IGP, I'd have done it myself – Murtala Muhammed reacts to LGBTQ billboards

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Muhammed Murtala

Billboards promoting LGBTQ rights spring up across Accra

Anti-LGBTQ coalition calls for removal of promotional billboards



Murtala Muhammed calls on NPP MPs to declare stance against LGBTQ rights



Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has stated that he would have personally gone ahead to pull down the controversial LGBTQ rights promotional billboards if he had come across any.



A delegation of the sponsors of the National Coalition of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill on Thursday, June 10, 2022, visited the Tema Motorway where one of such billboards had been mounted.



The coalition including some MPs who are pushing for parliament to pass a bill to ban LGBTQ activities, called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately pull down the billboards which they said are in direct contravention of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

But speaking in a Metro TV interview sighted by GhanaWeb, a furious Murtala Muhammed stated that he would gone ahead to takedown the billboard if he had happened to be at the scene.



“What they did there was illegal. To be very honest, if I was there, I would have pulled down that thing. I am telling you honestly. If I was there, I wouldn’t have given the IGP 24-hours to pull it down. Before God and man, I would have pulled it down regardless the consequences,” he fumed.



“What they have done there is a complete violation of what is an acceptable norm in this country and in this continent,” he added.



Meanwhile, one of the members of the anti-LGBTQ coalition, Samuel Nartey George who is also the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has indicated that the pro-LGBTQ billboards have been pulled down following the group’s ultimatum issued to the police.



“Information reaching me is that the obnoxious LGBTQI+ billboard has been removed this evening after our press engagement today. We salute the authorities for their swift response,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

LGBTQI+ Activities: This nonsense is getting too much - Tamale Central MP descends on LGBTQI+ community#MetroTV pic.twitter.com/br0iWLqwC5 — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) June 10, 2022

In a subsequent post accompanied with a video of a now empty metal frame which house the billboard, Sam George wrote, “We can get results from the authorities (NDC or NPP) if we unite and collectively demand the changes we desire. True power belongs to the people. The billboard has fall 'frat'. Power to our cultural sovereignty.”