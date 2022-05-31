ICT has more career paths - Deputy Communications Minister to Ahafo girls

Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaah Boateng

The Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaah Boateng, has charged basic school pupils to pursue ICT for global positioning.

Speaking at the mentorship session of the Girls in ICT event in the Ahafo region, Mrs. Pomaah Boateng affirmed the government's resolve to support students pursuing STEM/ICT programs.



"Traditional businesses are being modernized in this technology world and economy. I can assure you that venturing into business or entrepreneurship after school with knowledge in ICT will set you apart," she said.



"The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation is working assiduously to secure more sponsorships for ICT students and professionals in the country. ICT is needed in all facets of life; ie. automobile, health etc," she added.



She urged the teachers to continuously guide the girls in choosing ICT career paths.

1000 basic school girls from the Ahafo Region are participating in the National Girls in ICT initiative.



Mentors were drawn from various ICT agencies including the National Communications Authority, MTN, and academia to mentor the girls on ICT skills and the need to take up courses in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics, STEM.



The Cyber Security Authority also used the platform to educate the girls on some internet vices that are punishable by law and how to stay away from such practices online.



Awards to be given to the girls include cash prizes, laptops, the establishment of ICT labs for schools of the first 20 girls.