IEA's suggestions good but Presidency alone has already cut expenditure by over 30% – Gabby

Gabby Otchere Darko.jpeg Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko has described the suggestions given by the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Dr John Kwakye to the effect that government must cut expenditure as well as take other actions to resolve the challenges of the economy, as good suggestions.

However, Gabby said the presidency has already cut expenditure by 30 per cent.

“I am reading good suggestions on how to deal with the fiscal difficulties, like cutting down on govt expenditure. But, already spending is down by more than 20% and MDAs are feeling the pinch. The Presidency alone has cut expenditure down by over 30%. Govt must up its PR game!” Gabby wrote in a tweet.

Dr Kwakye had asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cut the number of ministers serving in his government.

Dr Kwakye believes this is one of the ways of reducing government expenditure during these difficult times the county is going through.

In a statement issued on Friday March 18, he said “Take urgent steps to reduce expenditure whose level and composition remain problematic.

“The measures should include the following ; restructure ministries and reduce the number from 30 to 20 reduce the number of ministers from 80 to 56 (Including 16 regional ministers).”

Source: 3news.com
