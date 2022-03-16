1
IGP’s escort arrests two Police Inspectors for extorting cash from motorists

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Two Police Inspectors at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters are in the grips of the law for extorting monies from motorists.

According to reports available to this website, the two officers were caught extorting monies from motorists by one Corporal Mihaye Selase Winfred of Motor Bike Patrol Unit while escorting the Inspector General of Police.

Upon reaching Coca-Cola Snap Check Point on Spintex Road, the Inspectors were seen extorting monies from road users.

Police say an amount of Ghc234 was retrieved as exhibits from the two Inspectors who were later sent to the Baatsona Charge Office.

Statements on caution were obtained from the Inspectors and thereafter they were detained for further directives and action.

