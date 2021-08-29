IGP, Attorney General sued

Godfred Dame is the Attorney General

• The IGP and AG have been sued

•They were sued by some persons who claim they were affected by violent incidents in the 2020 polls



•These persons want compensation and justice



Seven persons, in two separate suits are demanding a total of GHc17 million as compensation from the state, for injuries caused them and their family members during the violence that marred the 2020 presidential, parliamentary polls.



According to a myjoyonline report, the said persons are also calling for justice in a writ filed to the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General.



The first suit was filed by one Edmond Ayarek from Techiman through his lawyers. Mr. Ayarek claims to be the father of one Abdallah Ayarek who according to him was killed by a firearm discharged by a security officer on December 8.

In a written statement attached to the court documents, the father of the deceased recounted how he heard on radio about the incident of gunshot firing at the collation centre. Prior to this, his son had gone with a relative to observe the announcement of results.



He only later received the news of his son’s death when he arrived at the Techiman Family Hospital after learning he had been shot.



Videos which emerged following the incident he says, make it evident that security personnel were shooting into the crowd instead of into the sky, indicating unprofessionalism and premeditated agenda of killing.



The plaintiff also said that pledges by the Bono Region Security Council to investigate the matter and provide necessary support for the affected families have not been fulfilled. The incident according to him, infringes on his son’s right to life and the state’s requirements to uphold the right to human life and dignity with freedom from torture.



He is through the suit demanding for investigations to be pursued and the perpetrators to be brought to book. He also wants an amount of GHC10m paid as compensation for psychological trauma the family went through as a result of the death.

The second suit was filed by 6 residents of Techiman who claim to have suffered gunshot injuries on the day of the polls.



Sulemana Ellison, Abubakr Iddirisu, Alhassan Nasiru, Aremeaw Alhassan, Alhassan Abdul Rahman and Paul Asue say their right to life guaranteed under the 1992 constitution was violated. They want investigations to be launched into the matter till perpetrators are found and duly punished.



They also are demanding an amount of GHC5m to be paid as compensation for the psychological trauma and injury suffered by Sulemana Eliasu who according to them has been rendered physically challenged since the incident.



The 5 other persons each want a compensation of GHC2m paid them.