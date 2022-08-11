IGP Dampare conducts reshuffle: Accra Commander, anti-Landguard boss moved

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has caused a shake-up within the high command of the Ghana Police Service.
The new changes affected some top officials including the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu who has been moved to the National Patrols Department to serve as deputy to the Director General, COP Paul Awuni.
The head of the Anti-Landguard Unit at the police headquarters, Superintendent Atulub Karimu has been moved to the Western Region to be in charge of Operations.
Details available indicate that the office of the Accra Regional Police Commander will be occupied by DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba, the immediate past Upper East Regional Police Commander.
