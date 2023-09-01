IGP Dampare has gagged police officers, even the PR unit can’t talk – COP Mensah

COP Geroge Alex Mensah (left) and Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The outgoing director of operation of the Ghana Police Service, COP Geroge Alex Mensah, has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, of suppressing police officers in the country.

According to him, under IGP Dr Dampare’s regime police officers, including the public relations unit of the service, cannot make public pronouncements without repercussions.



COP Mensah, who was heard allegedly scheming to replace the IGP in a leaked tape that made news headlines in July 2023, added that because of the actions of Dr Dampare, majority of police officers are unhappy.



“As I have said earlier the current IGP is not managing the Service well because now he has shut the mouth of every police officer including the Public Affairs Director,” he said while testifying at a public hearing on the leaked tape on Friday, September 1, 2023.



He also said the Ghana Police Service is heading in the wrong direction under the leadership of Dr Dampare.



“Honourable member and honourable chair, what I said yesterday, if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years I have been in the Service, he [Dr George Akuffo Dampare] is the worst IGP ever.

“Honourable Chair, I will not deny that fact today, tomorrow or the next day, I will make that statement again, that the current Inspector General of Police is not managing the Police Service well,” he said.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections. The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed. He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.

The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



