IGP Dampare heads to Kumasi over Islamic Senior High School incident

Students of Islamic Senior High School being attended to by paramedics

The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is currently on his way to Kumasi following the protest by the Islamic Senior High School which has reportedly resulted in the hospitalisation of some 20 students.

The students who had blocked the road in protest of a bad road in front of their school were allegedly teargassed by Police who, concerned residents and motorists had called in.



The protest by the students was reportedly triggered by the frequent knockdowns of students and teachers by vehicles that ply the road in front of the school.



Reports say parents have rushed to the school following reports of the incident involving the Police.





