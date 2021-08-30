IGP Dampare refuses to use dispatch; stays in heavy traffic

IGP George Akuffo Dampare stayed in traffic with civilians throughout his trip

Since his appointment, he has not relented to inject some dopamine into the brains of Ghanaians and breathed new life into the Police Service with his actions.

Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare continues to wow members of the public and his subordinates with his unusual mannerisms.



In the latest episode of the admirable feats exhibited by the Ghana Police head, he was seen in traffic – stuck in the gridlock with civilians on the Palace-Accra Mall Road.



It has become the norm to see police vehicles blaring their sirens to meander through traffic whether they are on duty or not.



Some members of the public have cited examples where such officers, after splitting the traffic to facilitate their movement, have ended at food joints with them, or other not so urgent matters.



On Thursday, August 26, a Facebook user, took a snapshot of a Toyota V8 with car number GP1, signalling the official vehicle of the Police Chief in traffic, same as everyone else without a dispatch or buzzing sirens.



Stoked by the rare occurrence, this is what he posted on his wall:

“This afternoon, around 2:30, on the Accra Mall - Palace Mall Road, I saw the IGP in his official vehicle without dispatch (no police motorbike ahead of him). With his driver and another policeman in the front seat, the IGP was stuck in the long traffic just like me, an ordinary citizen.



Though there were policemen directing the flow of traffic at vantage points, he never made an attempt to prompt them of his presence in order to be treated differently. Calmly, his car drove, as I admired his patience and humility.



I wish you well, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.”



The post received over 1000 reactions with a chunk of them once again hailing the exploits of the Inspector General of Police who is fast gaining the unfettered support and admiration of the public.



This will not be the first, second or third stunt pulled by the Police Chief in less than a month.



He was appointed by President Akufo-Addo and began his tenure on August 1, 2021, taking over from James Oppong Boanuh.