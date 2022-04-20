IGP Dampare responds to Jatikay Centre statement on marginalisation of Fulanis

IGP says police will investigate the killing of Fulanis
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has assured that the Ghana Police Service will thoroughly investigate the killing of nine Fulanis at Zakoli, a suburb of Yendi.
This was disclosed by the executive director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani, whose outfit criticised the police for their lack of action regarding the killing of Fulanis in Ghana.
According to Adib Saani, the IGP said that he had already dispatched police officers to investigate the killing of the Fulanis in Yendi.
In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Adib said, “I just got off the line with IGP Dampare. He called to give assurance on the Ghana Police Service's resolve to thoroughly investigate and apprehend those behind the senseless killing of Fulanis in Zakoli. He has dispatched men from Accra to the area and work has started in earnest.”
The executive director added that the centre will support the police through the investigations saying, “I appreciate your quick response Sir. We will support to the best of our abilities as stakeholders.”
Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, in a statement shared on April 19, bemoaned what it describes as the continuous attack on Fulani communities in Ghana and the inability of the security apparatus to address this violence.
According to the centre, the inability of the police to take action against the perpetrators poses a major national security threat to the country.
The centre noted that Ghana Police Service failed to take action after 9 Fulanis were killed at Zakoli, a suburb of Yendi, by a mod numbering about 100 people.
It added that this recent attack in Yendi forms part of ethnically-based violence Fulani communities have suffered for years in Ghana.
“In Gushegu in 2014, 14 Fulanis were killed and their houses burned. In Gulumpe and Babato, 25 Fulanis were also killed. In 2019, in Baguruguinthe Northern Region, 68 homes belonging to Fulanis were destroyed. In 2021 alone, Fulanis in Chamba in the Nanumba North District were attacked and their cows, numbering about 500, were killed, among several other incidents,” the statement added.
