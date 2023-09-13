IGP Leaked Tape: Bugri Naabu has no contract with the police service – IGP

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has denied having handed a lucrative contract to a stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chief Daniel Bugri Naabu.

He stressed that Chief Naabu has no contract at all with the Ghana Police Service, as has been peddled in the public.



Dr Dampare told the bi-partisan parliamentary committee, probing a plot to oust him contained in a leaked tape, that the service has no contractual dealings whatsoever with Chief Bugri Naabu, who is also a shrewd businessman.



It had been alleged that the IGP had given a juicy contract to Chief Bugri Naabu for the supply of police boots to personnel of the service. But Dr Dampare has even denied having any working relationship whatsoever with him.

“We have no dealings or contract with him[ Chief Bugri Naabu],” he told the committee.



Dr Dampare also emphasized that his knowledge of Chief Bugri Naabu is as basic as the knowledge he has about many popular or well-known people in the country.



He equally dismissed allegations that Chief Naabu has unfettered access to him in his office, stressing that Chief Naabu has never visited him in his office.