IGP apologizes to Chiefs and people of Lamashegu over shooting incident

COP Yohunu was in Lamashegu to deliver the IGP's message | File photo

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akufo Dampare has apologised to the Chief and people of Lamashegu over Sunday’s incident in which one person died and at least eight others injured.

Director General of Administration COP Tetteh Yohuno, rendered the apology on behalf of the IGP at a meeting with the Lamashegu Chief Correspondent Murtala Issah reports the delegation also called on the family of the bereaved to commiserate with them. They then visited the injured who are on admission at the Tamale Teaching.



Personnel at the hospital assured the delegation that the patients are receiving good care and showing very good signs of recovery.



COP Tetteh Yuhunu also used the opportunity to thank the Chief for saving the life of the Police Officers and announced that legal proceedings against the officers have already begun.



The father of the victim whose face was disfigured in the incident, appealed to the IGP to take his son to the Police hospital in Accra for better treatment.



The Northern Regional Minister, Saani Alhassan Shaibu, assured the victims of the best medical care. Meanwhile, two police officers were charged and arraigned before a Circuit court in Tamale.

The two officers include General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour who was charged with causing harm for allegedly firing into the white Toyota Camry which triggered a clash between residents of Lamashegu and the police leading to the death of one person and injuring eight others.



He has been remanded in police custody for further investigation. He will reappear before court on February 24, 2022.



The second accused person is a Police Officer who goes by the name Monney Koranteng on Facebook. He was arraigned before the Court charged with offensive conduct.



He allegedly made a derogatory comment on Facebook about the Chief and people of Lamashegu. He has been granted a GHC5,000 bail with two sureties and will reappear on February 28th, 2022.