IGP calls Bridget Otoo over robbery attack

Dr George Akuffo Dampare and Bridget Otoo

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has called to sympathize with Metro TV journalist, Bridget Otoo, after armed robbers attacked her cement business on Wednesday, GhanaWeb has learnt.

According to the broadcast journalist, the IGP asked to speak to her shop attendant who was traumatized by the unfortunate attack by the robbers.



Otoo wrote on her Twitter timeline, “The IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare called me a while ago to sympathize with me and asked to speak to my shop attendant who was traumatised by the unfortunate armed robbery which happened at my shop today [Wednesday]. Unfortunately, I had left home so he couldn’t speak to her.



“I appreciate the call & his commitment to rooting out crime in the city & country as a whole. I’ve had regional commanders of the Tema and Greater Accra also reach out to me. Crime officers have also taken details and are currently investigating the incident.”



The broadcast journalist feels that, there is a new wind blowing within the Ghana Police Service compared to what Ghanaians are used to.



She advised people who are victims of crimes not to hesitate to call the police toll-free number to get assistance.

“Indeed there is a new wind blowing within the Ghana Police Service than what we were used to. Should you be a victim of any crime or suspect a crime might be taking place, please do not hesitate to contact crime fighters’ numbers 18555 or 191 for emergencies."



Bridget Otoo further expressed her sincere gratitude to the police command.



“Wow! Thank you to the IGP and ACP Kwesi Fori!!! Thank you to the mobile patrol teams. Not just me but to every Ghanaian, I want everyone to feel safe to go about doing their business without fear. For that, I’m grateful…” her tweet said.



Background



Armed robbers attacked Otoo's cement shop on the morning of Wednesday, September 29, and made away with GH¢500 sales for the morning. They also took the mobile phone and other personal belongings of her shop attendant.

Narrating the incidence in a series of tweets, Bridget Otoo said, “Two guys on a bike fired two warning shots and pulled the gun on my shop attendant and took the morning’s cash sales of 500 cedis. She’s safe but visibly shaken. I don’t know what I would have told her parents if sth had happened to her.



“The armed robbers made away with her phone. The interesting thing is that shop is supposed to be a caseless shop. The only customer who never pays cash, decided to pay cash today and that money was picked by the robbers. Strange coincidences.



"My phone rang, an unknown number, I picked up and I heard my shop attendant crying and screaming ‘Madam save me’ My heart sank, not knowing what it was and without letting her know I was terrified at the sound of her plea … then the words ‘they pulled a gun on me Madam’”.



“I was at the main shop, and I asked a friend to move his car to the other shop, at this point, I knew it was armed robbery. I just told my friend to bring my shop attendant. I couldn’t care if they had taken cement in the shop or whatever physical cash she on her.



“The armed robbers wanted to rob all the shops on that stretch but my girl shouted and that scared them, her scream saved the other shops who ran to save their lives. Eiii God, what was I going to tell her mum and Dad? I just can’t stop asking myself this question!!"

