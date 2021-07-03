IGP commissions Effutu North District Headquarters

The new facility also houses the New Winneba Police Station

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has commissioned a new facility at Ateitu, a suburb of Winneba in the Central region as the District Police Headquarters for Effutu North.

Another police facility nearing completion is also being built by the Member of Parliament for Member of Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.



Handing over the facility, Mr Afenyo-Markin implored the police administration to combat crime with professionalism.



This is the third police facility built by the Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin and handed over to the Police Administration within a year.



IGP Oppong-Boanuh expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament, the Municipal Assembly and the Chiefs and people of Effutu for their relentless commitment to addressing the security needs of the expanding population.



He also appealed to community members to foster good relations with the police.