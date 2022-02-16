IGP dealing with recalcitrant police officers – Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has asserted that the politics in the police service is reducing under the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

He observed that over the years, most of the police officers have affiliated themselves to political parties and so when they ‘misbehave’, because their party is in power, they go unpunished.



However, he noticed the current IGP does not consider the political affiliation of anyone when dealing with them and so the trend is changing.



His comment is in relation with the shooting incident and violence that occurred at Tamale.



Six police Officers were interdicted over the weekend following a shooting incident at Lamashegu in Tamale.



Through the shooting, it was reported that one person died while others sustained various degrees of injuries.



According to eyewitnesses, the chaos started after a police patrol team allegedly shot a young man driving a white Toyota Camry with a DV number plate after he had refused to stop when the police stopped him.

He is said to have driven to the Chief for cover but was pursued there by the Police.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Dr Adam Bonaa said most of the police officers were recruited through protocol when their political party is in power and not because of their love for the service.



However, he noted that things are changing because the current IGP is applying the law equally without selective justice.



“The good thing about this IGP is that our leaders have given him that freedom to do his work. For those high profile people he has arrested, he did not ask anybody before doing that. He arrested them and sent them to court and it does not matter what anybody said.”



Meanwhile, the Security Analyst urged the public to have trust in the New IGP because he is reducing the over politicization in the police service.