IGP directs CID boss to takeover probe into ‘bullion van’ robbery attack

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has directed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to takeover investigations into the latest armed robbery attack on a bullion van at James town in Accra.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Accra Police Command.



The IGP’s directive was contained in a press statement issued on Monday by the police, and signed its Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Shiella Kessie Abayie-Buckman.



The robbery attack took place on the morning of Monday, June 14, 2021, at about 11:00am, leading to the killing of a police officer and one unidentified woman by the armed men who also stole an unspecified amount of money.



“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has directed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to takeover investigations into the attack on a bullion van at Adedenpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021, which led to the murder of a police officer.



The statement added that crime scene experts have already visited the scene of the crime, and are going through the necessary procedures.



Meanwhile, the Police Chief, has asked banks to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting money by end of June this year, referring the banks to an earlier meeting that was held on the subject matter.

He warned that his officers will stop offering g that service to the banks if the standard bullion vans are not made available this month ending.



“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, else the Police will withdraw its officers for escort duties,” the IGP warned in the statement.



The vehicles used by most banks operating in Ghana as bullion vans are not fit-for-purpose, putting both the personnel and the money being transported at risk.



Some police officers on these special duties have repeatedly complained about the unavailability of bulletproof vests and sophisticated weapons to protect them on these assignments, aside from the sub-standard bullion vans.



