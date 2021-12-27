IGP expresses displeasure over congestion in police cells

IGP is not happy about congestion in police cells

He said, congestion is a systemic issue that needs to be addressed



He made these observations in one of his rounds



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, has expressed his displeasure over the congestion of some police cells holding suspects.



According to him, the police hierarchy under his leadership has noticed that most cells are congested and as an IGP, he wants to help address what he describes as a "systemic issue".



In a viral video on social media, Dr. Dampare visited a police station in one of his day-to-day rounds and asked the officer in charge about the number of suspects he was holding at the time and the state of the cell.

The officer answered 25 suspects and he [Dr Dampare] asked if the place was congested.



The officer replied that the cell was not congested but replied in the negative when the IGP asked him if he will be comfortable staying in the cells for two days.



The IGP later asked if there is a water closet, WC, and a shower in the cell for use by the suspects and the officer in charge noted that the washroom was in a good condition.



GhanaWeb brings you interaction between the IGP and the officer in charge.



Dr Dampare: "how many people are in the cell?"

Officer: "25"



how big is that place for 25 people? imagine you are one of the 25, will you be comfortable? Is the place congested?



Officer: "No sir"



Dr Dampare: "It is not congested so, I should put you there for two days."



Dr Dampare: "We didn't come to talk about your place as if the problem is you. we have noticed a systemic issue and we want to address it, so, be frank with us and stop that bold police mentality of defensiveness, it is not going to help anyone.

"You put 25 people in that space and at times they get to 30 or 40, and they are breathless. what we want to say is that irrespective of whoever is involved, he is a suspect, he can be a criminal, he can be a convict [but] the humanity of that person is like ours and we cannot take the dignity of it out.



"You have to be very humanistic because it can happen to anyone of us, so, we need to push the agenda in ensuring that this cell transformation also takes place..."



Watch the video below:



