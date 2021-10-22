IGP flies to Tamale to visit three police officers who survived Walewale fatal crash

The IGP visited the officers on admission at the Tamale Regional Hospital

• Officers chasing a robbery gang on the Walewale-Bolgantga road

• Two died following the accident while three others are in a critical condition



• The surviving officers are set to be airlifted for further medical attention



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has flown to the Northern Regional capital of Tamale to visit three officers who are in critical condition following an accident that occurred on the Walewale-Bolgatanga highway on Thursday.



The police service in an earlier statement had announced that some other officers who were also part of the Anti-robbery Unit that was involved in the accident while responding to an emergency died on the spot.



In a new statement announcing the visit of the IGP to Tamale, the police said members of the Police Management Board have also visited the families of the deceased officers to commiserate with them for their loss.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, early this morning arrived in Tamale in the Northern Region to visit three Police officers who were critically injured in a fatal accident yesterday evening, 21st October, 2021, on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road.



Two other officers sadly died on the spot. All the five were members of the Anti-robbery squad who were responding to an emergency on that stretch,” the statement said.



The statement further restated efforts by the police service to airlift the injured officers from the Tamale Regional Hospital to Accra for further treatment.



The police administration thus extended their gratitude to the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces for their support in airlifting the injured officers.



“The Police Administration wishes to thank the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly, the Chief of Defense Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson, for their collaborative efforts in airlifting the injured personnel.

“We are especially grateful to The Northern Regional Police Commander, COP/Mr. Timothy Yoosa Bonga, the doctors and staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Walewale Government Hospital their dedication and for care for our injured colleagues,” the police said.



Read the full statement below:











