IGP has embarrassed you, sack him - NDC man to Prez

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Godfred Bonsu, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to with immediate effect sack the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the IGP has failed in his job and failed to look out for his men and women of the service.



He said the comments by the IGP that it was only in heaven that crime does not occur was below the belt and a mark of failed leadership.



He advised the President to appoint an IGP who would protect his men and women and citizens.



Ghanaians, he added, are worried over the insecurity in the country, and until efforts are put in place to resolve them, Ghanaians will continue to live in fear and panic.

He said the IGP was due to pension before he was appointed and has failed the service and Ghanaians.



He wants the President to show him the exit if his appointment was not political.



He said aside from the comments he recently made, the IGP is incompetent, not credible and lacks what it takes to hold his position.



"The IGP has outlived his relevance and has embarrassed the President and Police Service. He must be sacked with immediate effect,” he concluded.