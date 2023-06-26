IGP has passed our test on elections – Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, famously known as ‘General Mosquito’ has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

In a video shared by Accra-based Joy News, the NDC’s chairman indicated that the IGP has successfully passed the party's test based on his performance during two previous elections, instilling confidence in the NDC ahead of the upcoming election.



“The Ayawaso incident happened during the tenure of another IGP, he has retired from service. With the new IGP, he has passed the two elections we used as a test for his capability. So, we don’t have any fear in us that he will not pass this third one,” he said.



Concerned about potential infiltrators confusing the election, Asiedu Nketiah said the party has made it clear to the IGP that they have handed over control of election security to the police service.



“During our internal elections, we heard some infiltrators can find their way to create confusion or the contesting candidates can bring in people to create confusion.



“So, we met with the police service, and we told the IGP that for us [NDC] we have washed our hands from any election-related security, we have given everything in that regard to the IGP to handle,” he added.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah also added that as a party they have spoken to supporters to abide by the security protocols by the police service during the by-election.



“And we informed our people as well that, whoever causes any trouble on election day, the police will treat you like a common criminal. When they are taking you, I, Asiedu Nketia, will not go and stand there to beg on your behalf. And as we agreed on that we can see that things in terms of security are looking promising, so we have some to commend him that he has passed our test,” he added.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







NW/OGB