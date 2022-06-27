IGP has turned out to be ‘a puppet of a corrupt regime’ – NDC Youth

IGP, George Akuffo Dampare

The youth wing of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as “a puppet of a corrupt regime.”

The youth said while Dr. Dampare enjoyed the goodwill of Ghanaians when he was appointed, and exhibited traits of an upright officer ready to honor the tenets of his profession, he has turned out to carve an unenviable niche for himself as someone “comically interested in protecting a gang of thieves in government rather than the very poor people whose taxes he is feeding on.”



The NDC youth said these in a statement signed by Mr. George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser when the Police disclosed its attempt to seek a restraining order from the court to prevent the Arise Ghana demonstrators from demonstrating into the night in the interest of public safety.



The NDC youth noted that the Police attempt to prevent the Arise Ghana demonstrators from demonstrating into the night is only a “smokescreen choreographed to deny overburdened and suffering Ghanaians from venting their frustrations about the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government through street protest.”



The statement urged the organizers of the demonstration not to be unsettled by “these cowardice tactics by the Police and government.”



“We stand in solidarity with the organizers and would lend all support where necessary to ensure Ghanaians rise in unison against this tyrannical government,” the statement added.



Below are details of the NDC Youth statement:

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has become aware of a press statement by the Ghana Police Service unashamedly communicating its decision to use the Court to thwart a planned demonstration by pressure group, Arise Ghana. The reasons stated in the Police statement for desperately seeking a restraining order from the Court, on the face of available facts, are only smokescreen choreographed to deny overburdened and suffering Ghanaians from venting their frustrations about the corrupt Akufo Addo/Bawumia government through street protest.



While the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare enjoyed the goodwill of Ghanaians when he was appointed, and exhibited traits of an upright officer ready to honor the tenets of his profession, he has turned out to be a puppet of a corrupt regime. Annoyingly, the IGP, without mincing words, has carved an unenviable niche for himself as someone comically interested in protecting a gang of thieves in government rather than the very poor people whose taxes he is feeding on.



A trivial issue as the scheduled time for the Arise Ghana demonstration could have been settled with organizers without necessarily resorting to last-minute crude tactics to frustrate the organizers. Indeed, the organizers, from media reports, have so far cooperated with the Police and had even acquiesced to demands by the Police to change the scheduled time to a proposed one by the Police. If the Police had a change of mind on the agreed time with the organizers, what prevented the IGP or his lawful assigns from re-engaging the organizers to find a middle ground?



More so, on what account did the Police change its mind at the last minute to break ranks with the organizers? This unholy behavior by the Dampare-led Police administration speaks to one undeniable fact - that the Police hierarchy, against the wishes of some of its junior officers, has sworn to fight any well-meaning Ghanaian who dares question the wanton dissipation of scarce resources by the reckless Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.



We would not be surprised that the Police hierarchy has taken up this unpatriotic hatchet job because they are an accomplice in the unreasonable raping of our dear country. A protest such as the Arise Ghana demonstration should and must be embraced by every Ghanaian who wishes this country well. The only adversaries would be the criminals in government looting the State, and sadly, the Police hierarchy appears to have gleefully joined them as their protective cover.



If the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has performed to the satisfaction of all, why would it be remote-controlling the IGP to block a peaceful street protest? History has it that failed governments, like the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, always resort to weakening otherwise independent State institutions in order to have a field day to steal without anyone raising a winker. We can assure the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that the IGP and his cohorts may be in bed with them today, but the day of reckoning where the Ghanaian people would say 'enough is now here with us.

We urge organizers of the Arise Ghana demonstration not to be unsettled by these cowardice tactics by the Police and government. The resolve by all young people of our Country is that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has lost track on its promised deliverables and must be kicked out. We stand in solidarity with the organizers and would lend all support where necessary to ensure Ghanaians rise in unison against this tyrannical government.



Signed



George Opare Addo, Esq



National Youth Organizer,



National Democratic Congress.